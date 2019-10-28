Man flown to trauma unit after bull attack

WELLSBORO, PA (FNN)- A 71-year-old male was reported seriously injured in a bull attack on Sunday evening.

Wellsboro fire and ambulance personnel responded to a reported land rescue in Charleston Township for a male attacked by a bull.

Crews arrived at 1300 block of Catlin Hollow Road and were directed to a field where the injured man was located.

FNN learned that man was struck by the bull and ran over by the charging bull. The elderly gentleman was able to crawl away from the bull. It was unknown by personnel on scene how long the gentleman laid out in the field before before the emergency call for help was made.

The man suffered a pelvis injury, back injury and may have suffered internal injuries, Emergency personnel work hard and fast to stabilize the victim and get him packed for transport by Life Flight 4 Medical Helicopter.

FNN was told a landing zone was set up in a field in the area of the Catlin Hollow Road and Ikes Road intersection. Life Flight 4 landed on scene by 7:35PM. The medical helicopter was airborne to a trauma unit by 7:53PM.

Wellsboro fire and ambulance units were cleared from the scene just before 8:00PM.