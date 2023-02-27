ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A man was in a yard bleeding with injuries on Taylor Street, according to Elmira Police Officers on the scene.

When officers arrived, they located a man with blood on his clothes and body. It appeared the man had been cut and there may have also been a possible gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

Police were able to trace a trail of blood back to a residence on Taylor Street. Officers surrounded the residence and called for people inside to exit. To be safe, police had neighbors temporarily evacuate their homes.

Officers then entered the residence, not only finding blood inside, but also the remnants of a fire and an open gas line. The Elmira Fire Department and NYSEG were called to assist with the open gas line. Once the situation was under control, EPD allowed the neighbors to go back inside their homes.

This is still under investigation and no other details will be released to the public at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or (607) 271-HALT.