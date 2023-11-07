WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A homeless man is facing multiple charges after impersonating a police officer during a trespassing arrest.

Jairo Garcia-Hernandez, 25, was arrested on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7 after two separate incidents in Watkins Glen. According to the Watkins Glen Police Department, a local business called the department on Halloween to report that Garcia-Hernandez was trespassing. When the officers arrived, Garcia-Hernandez did not cooperate.

During the encounter with the police, Garcia-Hernandez claimed to be a sheriff, displayed what appeared to be a sheriff’s deputy badge, and gave a fake name. Garcia-Hernandez resisted while the officers arrested him. The officers searched him after the arrest, and during the search, they found an illegally possessed Sig Sauer model P365 9mm handgun, an electronic stun gun, and more than $5,000 in cash. Garcia-Hernandez was released after the arrest due to New York State bail reform.

One week later, Watkins Glen Police Officers were patrolling the village when they saw Garcia-Hernandez with a shopping cart from a local business. Garcia-Hernandez was arrested on a stolen property charge for having the cart without permission, and he resisted arrest. While processing Garcia-Hernandez, the officers determined that the Rochester Police Department had a warrant for him, and he was released into their custody.

Garcia-Hernandez is facing the following charges from the Watkins Glen arrests:

First-degree criminal trespass, a class D Felony

Criminal impersonating a police officer, a class E felony

Criminal possession of a firearm, a class E Felony

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor

False personation, a class B misdemeanor

Obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor

Fifth-degree possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor

Trespass, a violation

Garcia-Hernandez is a suspect in other criminal cases, and further charges are pending.