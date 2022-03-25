HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Pennsylvania man in a stolen car led authorities through a lengthy pursuit early Friday morning that included a spike strip and eight-and-a-half miles of travel the wrong way on the highway before he crashed into a police vehicle at Woodlawn State Park, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carl Knight, a 31-year-old from Erie, Pa., was arrested and charged with numerous felonies, misdemeanors and traffic law violations. Police said he remained at or below the speed limit throughout the course of the pursuit.

Police said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with improper plates in the town of Brant at 2:41 a.m. Friday. The vehicle refused to stop and continued into Evans, where police deployed a spike strip. Police said the spikes damaged three of the vehicle’s tires, but the vehicle was able to keep going.

Police said Knight then entered I-90 at exit 57A and drove the way on the highway, heading east in the westbound lane. He got off at exit 57 and traveled on Route 5 to Woodlawn State Park, where he eventually crashed into a Hamburg police vehicle and was stopped.

Police said Knight had a nationwide extradition warrant out of Alleghany County, Pa. issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for parole violations. They said they also found cocaine in the vehicle, which was discovered to be stolen.

Knight was charged with the following:

Felonies

Criminal possession of stolen property – vehicle;

Reckless endangerment;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Misdemeanors

Reckless driving;

Resisting arrest;

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Operate a vehicle by an unlicensed driver;

Failure to keep right;

Failed to stop at a stop sign;

Running a red light;

Unsafe lane change;

No inspection;

No registration;

No insurance;

Unsafe turn;

Improper entrance/exit from a controlled highway;

Driving on the shoulder of a controlled highway;

Failure to abbey traffic device.

Knight will be remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment and will be there pending extradition proceedings and the completion of the local court proceedings, police said.