CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was indicted by a Chemung County grand jury following a police chase through Horseheads and Elmira earlier this month.

Damien D. McInnis was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.

According to the indictment, on June 5, a New York State Trooper pulled McInnis over in the Village of Horseheads. The trooper suspected that McInnis may have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. When the trooper attempted to investigate his suspicion, McInnis assaulted him and fled. The trooper sustained injuries to his head and nose and required emergency care.

McInnis fled police southbound on South Main Street in the Village of Horseheads while driving at a speed of about 50 mph. He proceeded to the City of Elmira via the eastbound side of Interstate 86. While driving on Interstate 86, McInnis reached a speed of 90 mph. He was intoxicated during the chase.