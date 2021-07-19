Man indicted for allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Leyshawn Green was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly menacing a woman on July 4 and possessing a semi-automatic pistol.

According to court documents, Green allegedly held a loaded 9mm semi-automatic Hi-Point pistol against a woman’s head on July 4 in Elmira. The indictment states that the pistol had its serial number filed off on purpose.

Green was indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and third degree, as well as one count of menacing in the second degree.