Man indicted for assault, criminal contempt for breaking woman’s nose

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – John Pariso has been indicted by the Chemung County District Attorney for assault and three counts of criminal contempt for punching a woman in the face earlier this month.

According to the indictment, on August 9, 2021, Pariso punched a woman, Hailey Denkenberger, in the face and arm with a closed fist, breaking her nose—specifically “the anterior wall of the maxillary sinus.”

The indictment said Pariso was issued a protection order in January 2020 that required him to “refrain from assault, stalking, harassment, aggravated harassment, strangulation, and criminal obstruction of breathing or circulation against” Hailey Denkenberger.

