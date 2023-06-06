ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been accused of trying to kill someone on Elmira’s southside last month in a stabbing that left two people injured and in the hospital.

Michael Burchard was indicted on an attempted murder charge by a Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the May 19, 2023 stabbing on West Chemung Place in the afternoon. According to the indictment, Burchard allegedly stabbed one man multiple times and slashed another.

The document said that Burchard allegedly stabbed one man with a knife in the head, face, back, neck, knee and shoulder, with the intention of killing him. He was also accused of slashing another man in the face and shoulder.

Both victims needed medical attention, the indictment said. At the time of the stabbing, at least one of the victims was seen being taken in an ambulance; another man was seen on the porch covered in blood.

Later in the afternoon, Burchard was seen being walked out of the house in handcuffs.