ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been indicted in connection to an assault that occurred earlier this month.

According to the Chemung County Grand Jury, Samuel Quinones allegedly assaulted a woman on Sept. 6 who had filed an order of protection against him in August.

The indictment states that he bit her on her right arm “causing substantial pain”.

Quinones has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on Criminal Contempt in the first degree, a class E felony; Aggravated Criminal Contempt, a class D felony and Assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor.