Man indicted for depositing fraudulent checks, stealing from local credit union

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Grand Jury has indicted a man for possessing and depositing several fraudulent checks last summer as well as stealing from a local credit union.

Court documents said that Troy Mortimer possessed at least four fraudulent checks and deposited them into an account under another name “with intent to defraud, deceive, or injure”.

The checks were worth $700, $500, and $550 and were deposited on June 3, 2021.

The indictment also said that Mortimer stole more than $1,000 from the Corning Federal Credit Union on the same day the checks were deposited

Mortimer was indicted on three counts of second-degree Crminal Possession of a Forged Instrument and one count of fourth-degree Grand Larceny.

