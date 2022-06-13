ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted for assault after a stabbing that occurred last month, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury.

John Fields Jr. was arrested for an incident that occurred in the City of Elmira on May 29, 2022. According to the indictment, Fields stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife.

He was indicted on the charges of Assault in the Second Degree, a class D felony. Assault in the Second Degree is defined by N.Y. State Law as “With intent to cause physical injury to another person, he causes such injury to such person or to a third person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument”.