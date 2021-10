ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been indicted for stealing two vehicles in mid-August.

Jared Mullen was indicted on two counts of third- and fourth-degree Grand Larceny for stealing a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta on August 15, 2021.

Court documents also said he stole a 2014 Ford Fiesta two days earlier on August 13 “with intent to benefit himself or a person other than an owner”.

This incident resulted in two counts of third- and fourth-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.