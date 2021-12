ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been indicted in connection to a September assault that happened in the City of Elmira.

According to the Chemung County Grand Jury, Samuel Quinones allegedly attacked another man on September 18 in Elmira with a “deadly weapon”.

The indictment said Quinones “intentionally struck” the man in the head with a hammer, “causing substantial pain.”

Quinones was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on one count of second-degree Assault.