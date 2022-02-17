Man indicted for possession of a loaded weapon, heroin

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been Indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly possessing a firearm and heroin earlier this month.

Naquan Moore was arrested after a traffic stop on Fourth West Street in the City of Elmira on February 4. During the stop, officers learned that the driver of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license and was taken into custody. While doing so, the officer allegedly noticed that Moore, a passenger in the vehicle, had a firearm sticking out of his pocket. Moore was allegedly found to have a Polymer 80 pistol loaded with ammunition, a 21 round capacity magazine and 6 ounces of heroin.

The indictment accuses Moore on five counts:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Posession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

The indictment alleges that Moore knowingly and unlawfully possessed the heroin and firearm.