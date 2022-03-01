Man indicted for possession of pistol, 104 rounds of ammo, meth in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted for allegedly possessing a loaded pistol and meth in February, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury.

Joseph Hess was arrested by Elmira Police on February 15 when officers conducted a traffic stop on Park Place near West Fifth Street in the City. During the stop, officers learned that Hess had an active arrest warrant for third-degree Burglary out of Big Flats.

According to the original arrest report, Hess allegedly possessed a Tanfoglio 10mm pistol and 104 rounds of live ammo. The indictment added that Hess was also in possession of methamphetamine.

His charges are listed as:

  • Criminal Possesion of a Weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree
Photo: Elmira Police Department

