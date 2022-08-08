ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been accused of trying to kill another man by stabbing him and causing serious injuries in June, according to court documents.

Curtis Wood was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on July 28, 2022 for the alleged attack. The indictment said that on June 16, Wood allegedly stabbed another man in the abdomen with a knife in the City of Elmira, intentionally trying to kill him.

The indictment said the stabbing caused serious physical injuries the victim’s liver, gallbladder, small intestine, and pancreas. The man’s liver and gallbladder received “through and through lacerations”, the indictment said, while his small intestine and pancreas were pierced. The wounds required emergency surgery, according to the indictment.

Wood was indicted on one county of 2nd-degree Attempted Murder and one count of 1st-degree Assault.