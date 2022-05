ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted after he stole over three thousand dollars from I.D. Booth in Elmira.

Jeremy Comfort was arrested for an incident that occurred last year on November 8, 2021. According to the document, Comfort stole property exceeding three thousand dollars from the hardware store.

He has been indicted for Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree.