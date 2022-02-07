Man indicted for stealing pickup from Millport garage

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man allegedly broke into a vehicle garage and stole a pickup truck last fall, according to an indictment handed up on Monday.

Nicholas Harrison was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly breaking into Lattimer’s Garage in Millport on November 16, 2021. The indictment also alleged that Harrison stole a 2021 GMC pickup truck worth more than $10,000 from a man at the garage.

Harrison was indicted for third- and fourth-degree Grand Larceny and third-degree Burglary.