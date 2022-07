ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May.

According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree.

It’s alleged that on or about May 6, 2022, he stole railroad tie plates, owned by Norfolk Southern, of a value exceeding $1,000. Railroad tie plates help hold a rail in place and provide stability to the rail.