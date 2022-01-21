Man indicted for stealing trailer in Horseheads last fall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stealing a travel trailer in the Town of Veteran in October has been indicted.

Roy Searles, 33, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly stealing the trailer on October 23 from an address on State Route 13. Searles was indicted on one count of third-degree Grand Larceny. The indictment said that the 2012 R-Vision Crossover trailer was worth $8,500.

State Police later located the trailer and arrested Searles the following month. Searles, originally from Louisiana, was then arrested again in November in connection to a counterfeit money bust and then again in December on another Stolen Property charge.