ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been accused of shooting and killing Willie Davis in the City of Elmira in January, according to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office.

Davonte Alligood was indicted for 2nd-degree murder and three weapons charges, according to court documents from a Chemung County Grand Jury. The indictment said that Alligood allegedly shot and killed 56-year-old Willie Davis on January 19, 2023.

Elmira Police first responded to a report of a man on the ground with blood on him at a home in the 600 block of West Third Street on January 20.

The indictment said that Alligood allegedly shot Davis with a .22 caliber pistol. He appeared in the Chemung County Court on March 6, 2023.