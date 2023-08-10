BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County Grand Jury has indicted a man with multiple charges after an incident that occurred in Mar. 2023.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff, Zane M. Seubert, 45, of Burdett, was indicted on multiple charges including burglary and arson after an incident that occurred on Mar. 18, 2023.

Authorities allege that Seubert committed the crimes of Burglary, Criminal Mischief and Petit Larceny at a local storage facility in Burdett. They also allege that he went to the nearby Hector Union Cemetery where he committed another Burglary, as well as Arson.

Seubert was indicted on one count of Arson in the third degree, three counts of Burglary in the third degree, two counts of Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree and two counts of Petit Larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Burdett Fire Department, Schuyler County Fire Coordinators and New York State Fire investigators.