ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was seen in court in front of a Chemung County Grand Jury back in December when he was indicted on eight counts of charges against him for an alleged burglary and assault back in November 2023.

According to court documents, Charles R. Murrell was indicted on burglary charges after he entered the home of a person he knew without permission on November 20, 2023, and attacked them, hit them in the head repeatedly, causing a concussion, stole their phone, and dragged them along the pavement, resulting in injury.

The third count indicts Murrell on a choking charge, claiming he had choked the victim and caused them to lose consciousness at some point during the altercation. The documents later claim that Murrell was indicted on a criminal mischief charge for preventing the victim from calling 911 by muting their phone while they were trying to make the call.

The documents claim that Murrell had gone against an active order of protection, thus indicting him on two counts of criminal contempt for being around children he was ordered to not be around back in August of 2023.

Murrell was indicted on the seventh count for an assault charge after attacking the victim and causing physical harm to them during the burglary, and an eighth count for endangering the welfare of a child for making threats towards the victim while in the presence of the victim’s child.