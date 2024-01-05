ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man who was previously arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred on Columbia Street in Elmira has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder.

According to the indictment provided by the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Vincent D. Rodriguez, 45, of Elmira, was indicted on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree.

The indictment claims that Rodriguez intentionally stabbed Arthur Williams Sr. on his right side on Dec. 18 on Columbia Street in Elmira. Williams later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.