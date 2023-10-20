CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been indicted following charges of theft from a financial institution in 2021.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Keshawn R. Lee has been charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree after he allegedly deposited a check at the Corning Federal Credit Union and withdrew funds that he knew he did not have to cover the check in June of 2021.

The indictment states that around the dates of June 9 through June 11 of 2021, Lee stole $13,950 from the institution.