HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been indicted in connection to a theft that occurred in July in the Village of Horseheads.

According to the Chemung County Grand Jury, Ronald L. Austin allegedly stole property from the Horseheads Elks on July 17. The property that was stolen exceeded $1,000.

The indictment states that Austin stole four boxes of side curtains for outdoor tents from the organization.

Austin was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on charges of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen property in the fourth degree, both class E felonies.