Man killed in apparent hit-run accident in Pennsylvania

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ALVERTON, Pa. (AP) — A pedestrian was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office said Robert Sheele, 64, was found in the yard of an East Huntingdon Township home shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said he had injuries consistent with having been struck by a motor vehicle. His death was ruled accidental and due to blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Toxicology test results won’t be available for several weeks. State police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now