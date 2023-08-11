MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Montour Falls man has plead guilty to multiple charges including assault and burglary.
According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Steven J. Bonham, 28, of Montour Falls, plead guilty to multiple charges in Schuyler County Court on Aug. 10, 2023.
Bonham plead guilty to the following:
- Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony
- Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony
- Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
The charges against Bonham were prosecuted by Schuyler County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hourihan.
Bonham is scheduled to be sentenced in Schuyler County Court by Hon. Matthew C. Hayden on Oct. 19, 2023.