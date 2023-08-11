MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Montour Falls man has plead guilty to multiple charges including assault and burglary.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Steven J. Bonham, 28, of Montour Falls, plead guilty to multiple charges in Schuyler County Court on Aug. 10, 2023.

Bonham plead guilty to the following:

Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony

Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony

Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

The charges against Bonham were prosecuted by Schuyler County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hourihan.

Bonham is scheduled to be sentenced in Schuyler County Court by Hon. Matthew C. Hayden on Oct. 19, 2023.