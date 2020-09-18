Man pleads guilty to DUI crash that killed an elderly couple in Monroeton

MONROETON, Pa. (WETM) – Nathan Beers has pled guilty in Bradford County to a DUI crash that killed an elderly couple in Monroeton in 2019, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Beers, who formally pled guilty on Thursday, faces a minimum of six years in state prison.

On May 11, 2019, Pennsylvania State Police responded to State Route 414 for a two-car fatal crash. Police found a gray 2011 Silverado was traveling westbound on Route 414 approaching the Burlington Turnpike. A white 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis was found to have made a left turn onto State Route 414 eastbound from the turnpike. The Silverado hit the Mercury head-on in the intersection, causing the Mercury to spin clockwise.

Beers was identified as the driver of the Silverado and life-flighted to Robert Packer Hospital with unknown injuries. According to the crash report, EMTs reported Beers smelling of alcohol when they pulled him out of the vehicle. At the hospital, Beers admitted that he drank shots of Jim Beam and an unknown amount of beer.

State Police reported that Beer’s blood alcohol content was .186%, more than two times the legal limit of .08%.

Florence Planishek, the driver of the Mercury, and Albert Planishek, a passenger who was ejected out of the front passenger window, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.

Sentencing for Beers will be at a later date, according to District Attorney Chad Salsman.