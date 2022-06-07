(WETM) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for traveling from Michigan to New York to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 10-year-old child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As a part of his guilty plea, Robert Hardin, 76, of Kalamazoo Michigan, admitted that from July 2021 through August 2021 he exchanged sexually explicit messages to an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the mother of a 10-year-old girl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in these messages, Hardin expressed a desire to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the child. Hardin further admitted that in August of 2021, he traveled from Michigan to New York in order to meet with the child and engage in sexual conduct with her. He was arrested after arriving in New York.

Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby imposed a 20-year term of supervised release, which will start after Hardin is released from prison. Hardin will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the FBI Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian S. LaRochelle as a part of Project Safe Childhood.