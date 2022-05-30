LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg, according to the police report.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the person who called in the shooting was in the house when she heard multiple gunshots. A neighbor also told law enforcement they heard three or four shots and yelling. Another neighbor said two men were outside yelling for someone with flashlights before the gunshots.

The victim was taken to Upstate Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as a black male and left the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office at 607-257-1345.