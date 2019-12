BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/WETM) — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say the 30-year-old Buffalo man is in good condition at ECMC.

ORIGINAL: Buffalo Police say a man was shot inside a home on Brownell Street just after 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call in the first block.

The man is at ECMC with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.