Man stabbed in Ithaca; police asking public for information

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are asking for information related to a stabbing that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Ithaca Police responded to a reported stabbing on North Meadow Street around 4:40 p.m. on January 19. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed in the torso.

Bangs Ambulance treated him on the scene and transported him to a trauma center. The arrest report said the injury is non-life-threatening.

Witnesses told police the original incident happened near the intersection of West State Street and Meadow Street, and officers believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department in any of the following ways: