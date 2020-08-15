Man stabbed in the head on South Clinton Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the head early Saturday morning.

The Syracuse Police Department was called to the 1000-block of South Clinton Street for a stabbing around 4:20 a.m. At the scene, they found a 34-year-old man who had multiple stab wounds to the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing and if you have any information, you are asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.