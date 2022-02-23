Man steals cash, food from Towanda Keystone Theatre: police

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars and food from the Keystone Theatre in the middle of the night last week.

Towanda Borough Police responded to a call from the theatre on February 17 for a reported burglary. In a review of video footage, police saw Samuel Ackley, 60, of Towanda enter the building around midnight that morning and leave 15 minutes later. The theatre told police that $720 was stolen as well as some candy and drinks.

According to the criminal complaint, police identified Ackley from his gait and clothing and his “unusual habit of sticking his tongue out”. He was arrested at his home by Pennsylvania State Police and transported to the Towanda Borough Police Department.

The criminal complaint said he admitted to the theft and “provided several reasons for committing the offense”.

Ackley was charged with Burglary and Criminal Trespass (both felonies), as well as Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property (both misdemeanors). He is currently being held in jail on $75,000 bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 2.