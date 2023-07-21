ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The man that the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office was looking for after a road rage incident has turned himself in.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony R. Cruz was involved in a road rage incident and assaulted a woman in Ithaca on June 29. Another individual involved was arrested on July 13, but police were unable to locate Cruz. The sheriff’s office asked the public for help finding Cruz on Monday, July 17.

On Thursday, July 20, Cruz turned himself into the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office at about 2 p.m. Cruz was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. Both of these charges are class D felonies.

Cruz was arraigned in CAP Court before being taken to the Tompkins County Jail. He is being held on $5,000 bail.