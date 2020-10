CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a burglary investigation.

He’s described as a white man with brown hair and a beard and was believed to be riding a large blue bicycle near the old Classic Cafe in Southport.

Anyone with information or believes they may know this person is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607)737-2933.