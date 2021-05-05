Man wanted by State Police in Endwell

UNION, N.Y. (WETM) – Steven J. Greene is wanted by New York State Police in Endwell on an arrest warrant issued by the town of Union Court for assault and criminal mischief.

Greene is accused of causing physical injury to a victim and preventing the victim from calling for help during a domestic dispute in August 2020.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Greene should contact New York State Police and should not attempt to make contact with Greene.

New York State Police can be reached at (607) 754-2701 or by email at Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

