ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – After a multi-state search that ended in Alfred, police have charged a man in Hornell for breaking into homes and secretly recording the people who lived there in 2021.

James Burgess, 34, was wanted for failing to appear for his sentencing in early October, Hornell Police said. Hornell and Alfred Police received a tip that Burgess was in the Town of Alfred and found him after searching a property on Green Rd. in Alfred.

HPD said that in July 2021, Burgess broke into two homes in the City of Hornell and secretly recorded the people living there without their knowledge or consent. Burgess was scheduled to be sentenced in Steuben County on Oct. 5, 2022 for 2 counts of 2nd-degree Burglary, 2 counts of 2nd-degree Unlawful Surveillance, and 3rd-degree Menacing, according to police.

Burgess was taken to the Steuben County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

Hornell Police said several agencies and departments both in and out of state helped in finding Burgess, including Alfred Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Canisteo Police Department, Wellsville Police Department, Andover Police Department, Dansville Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Louisville Police Department (Ohio) and the Franklin Township Police Department (Ohio).