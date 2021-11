BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Mark Folwell was arrested by Bath Police after a trespassing complaint that led to his pending extradition to Florida.

According to Bath Police, Folwell was found to have an active warrant out of Osceola, Florida for Violation of Probation on the charge of felony Possession of Methamphetamine.

Folwell was turned over to the custody of the Steuben County Jail to await extradition to Florida on the warrant.