Mansfield church shot by BB gun

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Whitneyville United Methodist Church in Mansfield suffered damage after the exterior was shot multiple times by what Pennsylvania State Police believe was a BB gun.

State Police say the incident happened between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

State Police estimate that the church suffered about $700 worth of damage to the vinyl siding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151.