MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are investigating a shooting that left a house with holes in its siding and windows.
According to State Police, about $1,000 worth of damage occurred at the home on Ashley Hill Road in Sullivan Township.
State Police say the shooting happened sometime between 11:00 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 12.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield.
- Anger in Iran over jet’s downing; gunfire disperses protests
- Mansfield home shot by BB gun; State Police investigating
- Chamber Night in Watkins Glen featuring new firework show, ice sculptures
- Bills fans create go-fund-me after Cody Ford fined for a playoff penalty
- LSU vs. Clemson: National Championship preview