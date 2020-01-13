Mansfield home shot by BB gun; State Police investigating

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are investigating a shooting that left a house with holes in its siding and windows.

According to State Police, about $1,000 worth of damage occurred at the home on Ashley Hill Road in Sullivan Township.

State Police say the shooting happened sometime between 11:00 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield.