Mansfield man charged after hit and run in Wellsboro

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Larry Dale Smith II, 41, of Mansfield, is facing multiple charges after a hit and run accident in Wellsboro on June 15, according to our media partner, Tioga Publishing.

Wellsboro Patrolman Eli Cochran tells the Wellsboro Gazette that Smith struck pedestrian Diana French, of Wellsboro, with his vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14.

French was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and is in “critical stable condition” as of the most recent report, said Wellsboro Police Chief Jim Bodine.

According to witnesses, a white Subaru Legacy was traveling west at a high rate of speed on Charleston Street, when it struck French, who was in the eastbound lane crossing the road near the Fellows Avenue intersection. The vehicle nearly struck a tree and telephone pole, before fleeing the scene.

At 7:16 p.m. that same evening, police received a call about a white Subaru sedan with a flat tire drove onto Jackson Street and parked.

Cochran told The Gazzette that the vehicle had damage to the side mirror and front end. A state trooper, who also responded to the scene, had taken Smith into custody.

Smith was transported to the Wellsboro Police Station where Westfield Police Chief Dale Niles, who is a certified drug recognition expert, assessed Smith. The suspect was then trasported to UPMC Wellsboro where blood was drawn for analysis.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accident involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, driving at an unsafe speed, failure to keep right, disregarding the traffic lane, reckless driving, two counts of DUI of a controlled substance (first offense), namely heroin, and reckless endangerment of another person.

Smith was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James Edgcome in Elkland and remanded to Tioga County Prison on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in the Wellsboro District Court at 10 a.m. on June 30.

The investigation is on-going.