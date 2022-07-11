SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released more details and additional charges for the man accused of shooting and killing his father in Tioga County over the weekend.

Zackery McCoon, 29, allegedly shot his estranged father, 49-year-old Trever McCoon, three times after Trever reportedly lunged at him, according to the criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police and obtained by 18 News.

Zackery reportedly told police that he had kicked his father out of his house last week, but Trever returned around 8:30 a.m. on July 9. The affidavit said that Zackery got his 9mm Springfield Hellcat pistol when he heard his father “slamming things and yelling” in the living room.

When he found his father in the living room, the complaint said that Zackery told police he had the gun pointed to the floor and then asked his father to leave. According to Zackery, Trever then allegedly lunged, at which point Zackery shot him once in the stomach and then twice more in the chest.

Zackery then called police, who told him to put the gun in a safe location. Zackery reportedly said he would make sure any and all guns in the house would be “under lock and key.” He also reportedly complied with all verbal commands when officers arrived.

Trever was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zackery was originally charged with Criminal Homicide (a 1st-degree Felony). He has been additionally charged with the felonies Aggravated Assault: Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury with Extreme Indifference, Aggravated Assault: Attempts to Cause Bodily Injury with Deadly Weapon, and Discharge of a Firearm into Occupied Structure. He was also charged the misdemeanor Possession of Instrement of Crime with Intent.

He was arraigned and taken to the Tioga County Jail without bail.