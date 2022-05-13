MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — A Mansfield University student has been charged with four felony counts for allegedly raping a woman on campus last fall.

Jeffrey Tobey, 23, of Corning N.Y. is facing felony charges for the alleged assault that took place in the Upper Manser Dining Hall on November 21, 2021.

The victim, who was also a student, reported the incident in March of 2022 to Mansfield University Police. The woman told police that she was attending a dance in North Dining when Tobey asked if she’d like to go for a walk. During the walk, they entered the Upper Manser Dining Hall where Tobey allegedly pushed the woman into a storage closet and raped and assaulted her.

He was charged with Rape by Forcible Compulsion, Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse, Aggravated Indecent Assault, and Strangulation.

Tobey has a formal arraignment scheduled in Wellsboro on June 6th.