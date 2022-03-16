JACKSON TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for stealing a vehicle from a home and fleeing last month, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Kylee Cooper, 21, of Mansfield P.a. was arrested for an incident that occurred on February 18, 2022. Cooper allegedly stole a 2010 Gray Nissan Maxima from a home on Bear Creek Road in Jackson Township.

After an investigation, Cooper was located and taken into custody at a later date.

Her charges are listed as: