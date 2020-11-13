Mark Blandford, accomplice in Kelley Stage Clayton murder, arrested for parole violation

(WETM) – Mark Blandford, the driver and lookout man during the Kelley Stage Clayton murder, has been arrested for a parole violation less than three months after he was released.

Earlier this week Blandford was arrested after a parole compliance check and is now in the Steuben County Jail awaiting a parole hearing.

Blandford was released on post-release supervision from Cayuga Correctional Facility on August 26 after serving three years and four months, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore.

Blandford was convicted for 2nd-degree manslaughter and received a sentence of 3 to 6 years for his role in the 2015 murder for hire plot.

If found to be in violation of his parole, Blandford could serve the remainder of his sentence in state prison. The nature of the violation is unknown at this time.

Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, acting as special prosecutor, said that Thomas Clayton hired a former employee, Michael Beard, to kill his wife Kelley for $10,000. Kelley was beaten to death in their home in the Town of Caton, in September 2015.

Thomas Clayton is currently serving life in prison without parole at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York for first-degree murder.

Beard was convicted of both murder in the 1st and 2nd degrees and is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole.