Mark Blandford, lookout man in Kelley Stage Clayton murder case, released

(WETM) – Mark Blandford, the driver and lookout man during the Kelley Stage Clayton murder, was released on postrelease supervision from Cayuga Correctional Facility in August after serving three years and four months, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore.

Blandford was convicted for 2nd-degree manslaughter and received a sentenced of 3 to 6 years for his role in the 2015 murder for hire plot.

Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, acting as special prosecutor, said that Thomas Clayton hired a former employee, Michael Beard, to kill his wife Kelley for $10,000. Kelley was beaten to death in their home in the Town of Caton, in September 2015.

Thomas Clayton is currently serving life in prison without parole at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York for first-degree murder.

Beard was convicted of both murder in the 1st and 2nd degrees and is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole.