Meth lab discovered in Bath, two people arrested

Courtesy Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department says materials needed to manufacture methamphetamine were discovered while executing a search warrant on West Washington Street on Wednesday.

The department says that a sizeable quantity of suspected fentanyl was seized during the search, as well as scales and packaging materials.

Shannon (aka “Shag”) Brockway Sr. was charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, a Class D felony, and sent to the Steuben County CAP Court.

Nanette Peter, 32, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and released on an appearance ticket.

The department says that more charges are likely once the suspected narcotics is analyzed at the State Police Crime Lab.

The search warrant was executed in conjunction with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.

