DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office has uncovered a meth lab in the Town of Dix.

On October 6, the Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a possible methamphetamine lab at 1972 County Route 19 in the Town of Dix. The investigation led to the discovery of a meth lab inside a structure at that address.

New York State Police were called to assist with the removal of all hazardous substances.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.